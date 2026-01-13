ON24 (ONTF) Price Target Increased by 35.00% to 8.26

The average one-year price target for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) has been revised to $8.26 / share. This is an increase of 35.00% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.18 to a high of $8.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.73% from the latest reported closing price of $7.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON24. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTF is 0.24%, an increase of 66.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 35,050K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTF is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 8,294K shares representing 19.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 4,240K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,208K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 90.73% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,178K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 51.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,112K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.