ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of ON24 (ONTF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 42.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $8.1 in the previous session. ON24 has gained 24.8% since the start of the year compared to the 27.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 9.3% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 10, 2025, ON24 reported EPS of $0.03 versus consensus estimate of $0.

For the current fiscal year, ON24 is expected to post earnings of $0.06 per share on $138.6 in revenues. This represents a -53.85% change in EPS on a -6.4% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.2 per share on $137.2 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 233.33% and -1.01%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

ON24 may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ON24 has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 134.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 28.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ON24 currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ON24 fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though ON24 shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ONTF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ONTF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV). DV has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 144.44%, and for the current fiscal year, DV is expected to post earnings of $0.90 per share on revenue of $751.41 million.

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. have gained 7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.23X and a P/CF of 19.09X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 21% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ONTF and DV, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

