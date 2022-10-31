On Another Low-Volatility Day, Here's Why ChainLink Is Surging 6% Higher

What happened

In this rather important week, which involves a Federal Reserve rate decision meeting and plenty of expected economic commentary, cryptocurrencies are generally reacting in a low-volatility manner. This has surprised many, including myself, given the typically high-beta moves these digital assets provide investors.

Nonetheless, as of 12:30 p.m. ET, ChainLink (CRYPTO: LINK) is one cryptocurrency seeing notable gains, surging 6.1% higher over the past 24 hours. This move follows reports that large investors continue to show interest in ChainLink, with whale activity reportedly hitting a four-month-high this past weekend. Additionally, ChainLink and MasterBlock, a Portugal-based accelerator program, announced a partnership aimed at accelerating the growth of Web3 today.

So what

Greater interest among deep-pocketed investors is always great. However, today's price action with ChainLink appears to be tied more closely to this partnership announcement than anything else.

According to a press release from Chainwire outlining this collaboration:

The goal of this channel partnership between MasterBlox and ChainLink Labs is to empower MasterBlox clients with the resources, services, and partners they need to grow and scale effectively. Masterblox's cutting-edge marketing and growth-hacking techniques will help foster accelerated growth on the demand side of their businesses, while ChainLink's large ecosystem and proven technology services help Web3 projects in the MasterBlox ecosystem to use industry-leading infrastructure services and make long-term ecosystem partners.

Thus, it appears MasterBlox sees the importance of ChainLink's value as an oracle provider in the crypto space. Via ChainLink's Price Feeds, real-time off-chain data can be ported on to the blockchain, providing the essential infrastructure for many decentralized finance applications to operate. Investors are clearly taking a bullish stance on this partnership today, as this collaboration promises to improve upon ChainLink's existing network of partnerships in the crypto world.

Now what

Ultimately, the rate of adoption for technologies such as that of ChainLink depend upon the ability and willingness of developers and clients to utilize said technology. All in all, this partnership with MasterBlox appears to be yet another growth catalyst for ChainLink investors, who are rightly cheering today.

As a high-growth option in the crypto world, I think ChainLink provides a compelling bull thesis for long-term ownership, particularly at these beaten-down levels. For those bullish on the future of decentralized finance, ChainLink is a key piece to the growth puzzle that may be worth a look amid these sorts of announcements.

