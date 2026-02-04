OMV AG (OMVKY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of OMV AG (OMVKY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $15.04 in the previous session. OMV has gained 7.8% since the start of the year compared to the 13.2% gain for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 16% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 4, 2026, OMV reported EPS of $1.97 versus consensus estimate of $0.38.

For the current fiscal year, OMV is expected to post earnings of $1.65 per share on $32.98 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.64 per share on $29.9 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 1.23% and -9.34%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While OMV has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

OMV has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.5X versus its peer group's average of 3.8X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making OMV an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, OMV currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if OMV fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though OMV shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.