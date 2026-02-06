OMRNY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Omron Corp (Symbol: OMRNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.63, changing hands as high as $29.82 per share. Omron Corp shares are currently trading up about 16.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $23.23 per share, with $33.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.73.

