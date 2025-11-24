Markets
Omnicom Secures EU Antitrust Approval For IPG Acquisition; Deal Closing Expected Wednesday

November 24, 2025 — 10:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) announced that the European Commission has granted antitrust approval for Omnicom's acquisition of IPG, marking the last regulatory clearance required to complete the transaction.

The companies expect to close the transaction by the close of business on Wednesday, creating the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth.

In December 2024, Omnicom agreed to acquire Interpublic in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the transaction, Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own.

Following the close of the transaction, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6 percent of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4 percent, on a fully diluted basis.

