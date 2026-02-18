Markets
OMC

Omnicom Posts Q4 Loss, But Adj. EPS Rises; Approves $5 Bln Buyback

February 18, 2026 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Omnicom (OMC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $941.1 million or $4.02 per share, compared to net income of $448.0 million or $2.26 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $2.59, compared to $2.41 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $5.53 billion, up from $4.32 billion last year.

Revenue increased 27.9% primarily due to constant currency revenue growth and the inclusion of one month of revenue attributable to the acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., which closed on November 26, 2025.

Separately, Omnicom announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $5 billion of common stock as part of the company's capital allocation strategy.

Additionally, as a component of the share repurchase program, Omnicom has executed accelerated share repurchase arrangements for $2.5 billion of Omnicom common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.