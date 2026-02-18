Omnicom Posts Q4 Loss, But Adj. EPS Rises; Approves $5 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Omnicom (OMC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $941.1 million or $4.02 per share, compared to net income of $448.0 million or $2.26 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $2.59, compared to $2.41 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $5.53 billion, up from $4.32 billion last year.

Revenue increased 27.9% primarily due to constant currency revenue growth and the inclusion of one month of revenue attributable to the acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., which closed on November 26, 2025.

Separately, Omnicom announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $5 billion of common stock as part of the company's capital allocation strategy.

Additionally, as a component of the share repurchase program, Omnicom has executed accelerated share repurchase arrangements for $2.5 billion of Omnicom common stock.

