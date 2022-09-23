Omnicom (OMC) Bolsters E-commerce Capabilities With Transact

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC yesterday announced its specialist e-commerce practice, Transact.

Transact, which is supported by Omni Commerce, is part of Omnicom’s Omni operating system. It offers retail media and analytics, content optimization, catalog management and account management as part of its eCommerce consulting and eRetail execution services.

It will strengthen Omnicom’s e-commerce capabilities by helping clients to allot cross-channel spending, make operational changes within inventory and sales systems, and attach strategic decisions with marketing messaging. This in turn will help the company increase sales by expanding market share on eRetail platforms.

According to John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom, "eCommerce and eRetail are at the center of our clients' growth and transformation agendas. In scaling Transact, we are strengthening our leading capabilities for our clients, helping them convert every consumer touchpoint into a new opportunity for growth.”

We believe consistency and diversity of Omnicom's operations, and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure its long-term profitability.

Omnicom’s shares have gained 1.6% in the past three months against a 5.8% decline of the industry it belongs to and a 0.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price

Omnicom Group Inc. price | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.