Omnicom And Interpublic Receive Second Request From FTC For Proposed Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) announced that they have each received a Request for Additional Information and Documentary Material or Second Request from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC in connection with Omnicom's proposed acquisition of Interpublic.

The Second Request is a standard part of the regulatory process and was issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

The companies noted that the have been engaged with the FTC throughout the regulatory process and will continue to address its queries going forward.

The companies continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2025. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to Omnicom and Interpublic stockholder approvals, further required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

In December 2024, Omnicom agreed to acquire Interpublic in a stock-for-stock transaction. Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own.

Following the close of the transaction, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis. The combined company will retain the Omnicom name and trade under the OMC ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

