Omnicell To Layoff About 9% Of Workforce

(RTTNews) - Health-tech company Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has revealed plans to reduce its total headcount by 350 people, which represents about 9% of the company's workforce.

On November 23, Omnicell committed to a plan to reduce the company's headcount as part of its expense containment efforts being implemented due to ongoing macro-economic headwinds. The company expects to reduce its workforce across a majority of its functions affecting approximately 350 employees, representing approximately 9% of the company's workforce.

In connection with the plan, the company estimates that it will incur around $17.0 million of non-recurring restructuring and related charges. The charges are expected to be cash-based and primarily consisting of employee severance and benefits costs, which the company expects to incur the majority of in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company expects to substantially complete the plan, including cash payments, by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

