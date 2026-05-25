Omnicell Stock Surges 57.3% in a Year: What's Driving It?

Omnicell OMCL has seen impressive growth over the past year, with its shares jumping 57.3%. It has significantly outperformed the industry’s 30.3% fall and the S&P 500 composite’s 33% gain.

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, the healthcare technology company is advancing the vision of Autonomous Pharmacy, supporting improved medication management outcomes. Growth in SaaS and Expert Services, along with the rising adoption of its solutions among health systems, strengthens its outlook. Solid financial health further adds to its appeal.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Omnicell Inc. develops and markets end-to-end automation solutions for the medication-use process. These automation solutions contain medication and supply dispensing systems, central pharmacy storage, retrieval and packaging solutions, a bedside automation solution, a physician order management solution, a decision support application and a Web-based procurement application. The products offered by the company enable care providers to improve patient safety and increase efficiency by lowering costs.

Factors Favoring OMCL’s Growth

The rally in the company’s share price can be linked to the continued momentum across the core businesses. Over the past several years, Omnicell has expanded its business from a single-point solution to a platform of products and services that will help further advance Autonomous Pharmacy, the industry-defined vision to improve operational efficiencies and ultimately target zero-error medication management. Its ongoing R&D investments across Points of Care, Central Pharmacy and IV Compounding, Specialty Pharmacy and 340B Program, and Ambulatory Care market categories are expected to deliver solutions that drive positive medication management outcomes for customers.



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To expand its market presence, the company is actively working to grow its product footprint across both inpatient and outpatient care environments, including nursing units, operating rooms and a full spectrum of pharmacy settings. Omnicell’s cloud-native platform, OmniSphere, is designed to bring all its products under a single, secure infrastructure to make it simpler, safer and more connected to manage medications within a growing health system.

In December 2025, the company introduced Titan XT, which offers enterprise-wide visibility, centralized inventory management, guided workflows and a modern infrastructure to support the shift toward autonomous medication management. The launch received a positive early response.

Omnicell derives an increasing portion of revenues from its subscription-based SaaS and Expert Services offerings, which include a combination of robotics, smart devices and intelligent software, all optimized by expert services. In recent years, the company has integrated three key acquisitions, such as Specialty Pharmacy Services (formerly ReCept), FDS Amplicare and MarkeTouch Media, LL (merged into EnlivenHealth, Inc), to broaden the offerings. In the first quarter of 2026, several health systems committed to using Omnicell's inventory optimization service, alongside central pharmacy automation and point-of-care dispensing solutions.

Meanwhile, Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $239.2 million and $168 million in total debt, reflecting a healthy liquidity position and balance sheet strength.

Risks for OMCL

Similar to its health-care system partners, Omnicell’s operations continue to be affected by persisting labor shortages as well as increased inflationary costs related to components’ raw materials and freight. In response to changing tariffs, several foreign countries have imposed reciprocal duties on U.S.-manufactured goods. The 2026 guidance incorporates an updated estimate of approximately $12 million in tariff-related costs impacting the P&L.

A Glance at OMCL’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Omnicell’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase 21.6% and 13.2% year over year, respectively, to $1.97 and $2.23. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2026 EPS has risen 13.2%.

Revenues for 2026 are projected to grow 4.9% to $1.24 billion, while the same for 2027 are expected to reach $1.30 billion.

Other Key Stocks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared to the industry’s negative 1.1% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% fall over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% for fiscal 2026 compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. Shares of the company have dropped 4.2% compared to the industry’s 5% rise. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 15.7% against the industry’s negative 15.7% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 22.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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