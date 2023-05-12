Omnicell Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OMCL

In trading on Friday, shares of Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.66, changing hands as high as $69.03 per share. Omnicell Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.11 per share, with $125.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.