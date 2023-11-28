OMF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.06, changing hands as high as $40.09 per share. OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.97 per share, with $48.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.09.

