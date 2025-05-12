Markets
Omeros Restructures $80.5M In Debt With New Notes And Stock Conversion Agreements

May 12, 2025 — 02:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) Monday announced that it has entered into agreements with select investors to restructure a portion of its outstanding debt.

The company is exchanging $70.5 million in 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for newly issued 9.50% Convertible Senior Notes maturing in 2029. These new notes offer a 35% premium conversion rate and aim to extend the maturity of a significant portion of Omeros' debt. The exchange is expected to close on or around May 14, 2025.

In a separate move, Omeros has signed a conversion agreement with an investor to convert $10 million of its 2026 notes into common stock, a process expected to conclude by September 15, 2025. Following both transactions, only $17.4 million of the original 2026 notes will remain, avoiding a $20 million term loan prepayment previously due in November 2025. As a result, the company's outstanding debt will decrease by $10 million, and near-term repayment obligations will drop from $117.9 million to about $17.4 million.

New Convertible Notes Overview: The new 2029 Convertible Notes are senior, unsecured obligations carrying a 9.50% annual interest rate, payable semi-annually starting December 15, 2025. These notes are convertible into cash, shares, or a combination thereof, with a conversion price based on a 35% premium above the stock's VWAP on May 12, 2025, or $6.18—whichever is higher. Investors converting after six months will receive an interest make-whole payment. The company may redeem the notes starting June 20, 2027, under specified conditions.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
