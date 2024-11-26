Omegro acquires Dassian, terms not disclosed

Omegro announced the acquisition of Dassian, a premium provider of SAP Certified Add-ons for complex contract and project management within highly regulated environments. Dassian enables the world’s largest aerospace and defence, life sciences, and technology businesses remain compliant in the delivery of their federal contracts. Since its founding in 2007, Dassian has built a strong track record of helping organizations optimize their project accounting processes, reduce costs, and improve compliance through its innovative software solutions. The acquisition will allow Omegro to expand its market presence and deepen its capabilities in this critical area. Omegro is a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software (CNSWF) Inc’s (TSX: CSU) six autonomous operating groups.

