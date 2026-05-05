Omega Flex Stock Down 16% as Q1 Earnings Tumble Y/Y on High Costs

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. OFLX have declined 15.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.5% growth over the same period. The stock has also lagged more broadly over the past month, falling 11% against the S&P 500’s 10.1% gain, reflecting negative investor sentiment following the release.

Omega Flex reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 21 cents, which dropped from 35 cents in the prior-year period.

Net sales were $23.1 million, down about 1% from $23.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to the company fell significantly to $2.1 million from $3.6 million, representing a decline of 41.8%. Operating profit also decreased to $2.3 million from $4.1 million, indicating a 42.9% year-over-year decline.

Omega Flex, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omega Flex, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omega Flex, Inc. Quote

Margin Pressure and Expense Trends

The company’s profitability was impacted by margin compression and rising expenses. Gross profit declined to $13.1 million from $14.1 million, while gross margin narrowed to 56.7% from 60.3% a year earlier. Management attributed this decline primarily to higher raw material costs, including the impact of tariffs.

Operating expenses showed mixed trends. Selling expenses increased 9.9% year over year to $5.5 million, driven by higher trade show participation, advertising, salary-related costs and freight expenses. Engineering expenses rose sharply by 33.8% to $1.5 million, reflecting increased spending on product development and certification. Meanwhile, general and administrative expenses declined 3.2% to $3.8 million, largely due to lower legal, product liability and incentive compensation costs.

Factors Influencing Performance

Several operational factors contributed to the weaker earnings profile. Rising input costs — particularly for raw materials — played a central role in reducing margins. Additionally, higher discretionary spending on marketing initiatives and product development weighed on operating income.

Foreign exchange movements also affected results, with the company reporting a $0.09 million loss in other income compared to an $0.08 million gain in the prior-year quarter. This shift was largely due to a stronger U.S. dollar relative to the British pound and euro.

Lower interest income, declining to $0.46 million from $0.51 million, further pressured overall earnings, reflecting a modest reduction in returns on cash investments.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Omega Flex maintained a strong balance sheet with $49.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end, though this was down from $53.2 million at the end of 2025. The decrease was largely due to dividend payments of approximately $3.4 million and capital expenditures of $0.7 million, partially offset by operating cash flow of $0.6 million.

The company continues to prioritize shareholder returns, maintaining its quarterly dividend at 34 cents per share. It also retains access to a $15 million revolving credit facility, with no outstanding borrowings, providing additional financial flexibility.

Management Commentary and Outlook

Management highlighted that the company’s business remains concentrated in flexible metal hose products serving construction and industrial markets. While no explicit forward guidance was provided, management expressed confidence in liquidity, noting that existing cash and borrowing capacity are sufficient to meet anticipated needs over the next 12 months.

The company also emphasized ongoing investments in product innovation, including its MediTrac corrugated medical tubing, which is designed to improve installation efficiency in healthcare facilities.

Other Developments

Omega Flex continues to manage product liability risks and has transitioned to self-insuring certain claims related to its TracPipe CSST product line for claims made after Sept. 1, 2025.

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