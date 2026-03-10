Omega Flex Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Weak Housing Demand

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. OFLX have declined 20.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.2% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 21.2% compared with the S&P 500’s 3% decrease.

Omega Flex reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 34 cents, which dropped from 46 cents in the prior-year period.

Net sales totaled $25.2 million, down from $27 million in the same quarter of 2024, representing a decline of roughly 6.5%. Net income attributable to Omega Flex fell to $3.4 million from $4.7 million a year earlier, marking a 27.1% decrease.

2025 Update

For the full year, the company generated net sales of $98.3 million compared with $101.7 million in 2024, a decrease of about 3.3%. Net income for 2025 was $14.8 million versus $18 million in the previous year, a decline of 17.7%, while earnings per share declined to $1.47 from $1.78.

Sales Performance and Volume Trends

Omega Flex’s revenue decline during the quarter and the full year was primarily attributed to lower sales unit volumes. According to management, the company’s overall market environment remained under pressure, which weighed on demand for its flexible metal hose and gas piping products.

The company noted that a significant contributing factor to the reduced sales levels was a decline in housing starts. Since Omega Flex products are widely used in construction-related applications — particularly in residential and commercial gas piping systems — changes in construction activity can materially influence demand.

The 6.5% drop in fourth-quarter net sales reflects these market conditions. While the decrease was modest on a full-year basis, the contraction in volume underscores a continued slowdown in end markets that rely heavily on construction activity.

Profitability and Expense Pressures

The decline in profitability during the quarter and the full year was more pronounced than the drop in revenues.

Management indicated that the reduction in net income was driven not only by lower sales but also by higher operating expenses related to product development, certification and consulting activities. These costs contributed to the sharper decline in earnings relative to revenue.

For the fourth quarter, the impact was particularly evident. Net income decreased year over year, suggesting that both lower volumes and elevated expenses weighed on operating performance during the period.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer Dean W. Rivest stated that the company’s net sales decline was largely the result of lower sales unit volumes in a market environment that remained subdued. The company cited broader market weakness — especially tied to declining housing starts — as a key factor suppressing demand.

Rivest also pointed to increased expenditures related to product development and certification efforts. These initiatives, along with consulting-related expenses, contributed to the overall decline in profitability during the year.

While such spending can be associated with product innovation and compliance requirements, it added to cost pressures during a period when revenue growth slowed.

Factors Influencing Results

Several factors influenced Omega Flex’s financial performance in the quarter and the full year. The most prominent driver was weakening demand tied to the housing market. As construction activity softened, demand for gas piping and related products declined.

At the same time, the company increased investment in product development and certification-related activities. These initiatives raised operating expenses and contributed to the larger percentage drop in net income compared with the relatively smaller decline in sales.

The combination of lower sales volumes and higher development-related costs created margin pressure across the reporting periods.

