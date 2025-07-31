Omega Flex (OFLX) Q2 Revenue Rises 4%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 3.7% to $25.5 million in Q2 2025 versus the prior year.

Net income (GAAP) dropped 7.6% to $4,156,000.

No financial outlook or guidance provided for the rest of fiscal 2025.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), a supplier of flexible metal hoses and piping systems for construction, medical, and industrial end markets, released its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025. The earnings announcement showed revenue (GAAP) of $25.5 million, up 3.7% from the prior year. However, Net income (GAAP) declined by 7.6% to $4,156,000 and earnings per share (GAAP) dropped nearly 9% to $0.41 compared to Q2 2024. No analyst estimates were available for the period, so comparisons to external expectations are not possible. Overall, the period continued a pattern of mixed performance, with some top-line stabilization but ongoing profitability challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $25.5 million $24.6 million 3.7 % Net Income $4,156,000 $4.5 million (7.6%) EPS $0.41 $0.45 (8.9 %) Weighted Avg. Shares (Diluted) 10,094,322 10,094,322 0%

What Omega Flex Does and What Drives Its Business

Omega Flex is known for its flexible metal hose products, which are designed for a range of uses such as delivering natural gas, fuel, or medical gases safely through buildings. Its main product families include TracPipe and CounterStrike, both flexible gas piping systems mainly used in residential construction, along with MediTrac hoses for medical gas delivery and DoubleTrac hoses for fuel transfer.

The company’s main strengths come from a market-leading position in flexible metal piping, a proprietary rotary manufacturing process that enables cost-effective production, and diverse applications across housing, medical, and industrial sectors. These factors let it serve different types of customers and help cushion the business when demand shifts in a particular end market.

Quarterly Themes and Performance Drivers

The company reported GAAP revenue growth of 3.7%, a turnaround from the 2.0% decline seen in the year-to-date GAAP figure. The earnings release pinpointed residential construction—especially housing starts—as a major factor influencing sales.

Net income (GAAP) fell 7.6% compared to the prior year to $4,156,000, lagging top-line growth. Earnings per share (GAAP) also declined by 8.9% compared to Q2 2024. The release attributes the drop in earnings (GAAP) for the first six months of 2025 to “lower sales unit volumes,” noting that sales volume in key categories remained under pressure. There was no mention of price increases or margin expansion.

Omega Flex did not report figures for gross margin, operating margin, or cash flow. The narrative in the filing did not detail any major one-time items or charges that might have affected the quarter’s results. The lack of detailed segment and margin disclosures makes it difficult to determine whether specific product areas such as MediTrac flexible medical gas hoses or DoubleTrac fuel transfer hoses provided support as housing-related business softened.

There were no updates in the release on manufacturing improvements, procurement, or product development. There is also no mention of any dividend, share repurchase, or other capital return to shareholders.

Outlook and What to Watch Next

Omega Flex did not provide any guidance for the next quarter or for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management did not provide projections for sales, earnings, or new initiatives in the release. No commentary was offered on possible trends in diversified product areas.

Investors may want to monitor future sales trends for signs that end-market demand—especially in residential construction—recovers or deteriorates. As of the latest release, leadership did not give any indication of major changes or initiatives planned for the rest of the year.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

