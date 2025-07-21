Omdia Issues Large-area Display Shipment Forecast For 2025

(RTTNews) - Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT), stated that large-area display unit shipments are forecast to increase by 2.9% year-over-year in 2025. TV and monitor applications are projected to experience negative growth in 2025. Large-area LCD unit shipments are expected to increase by 2.4%, reaching 875.5 million in 2025.

"Interestingly, while LCD TV display unit shipments are expected to decline by 2.1%, shipment area is forecast to grow by 4.9% in 2025 driven by ongoing size migration trends," said Peter Su, Principal Analyst of Omdia.

China is forecast to account for 66.7% of total large-area LCD shipments in 2025. Korea is projected to dominate OLED shipments with 85.2% of total large-area OLED shipments.

