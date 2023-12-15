OMAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (Symbol: OMAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.41, changing hands as high as $83.68 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.23 per share, with $100.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.09.

