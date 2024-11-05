News & Insights

Olympus BidCo AS Completes Acquisition of ECIT AS

November 05, 2024 — 04:04 pm EST

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

Olympus BidCo AS has completed its voluntary offer to acquire all outstanding B- and C-class shares of ECIT AS, with plans for a compulsory acquisition of any remaining shares at NOK 10 per share. ECIT, a company specializing in accounting, payroll, and IT services, has grown significantly through over 135 acquisitions since 2013, boasting a proforma revenue of 3.8 billion NOK. This acquisition aligns with ECIT’s growth strategy and strengthens its position in the international market.

