Olympus BidCo AS Completes Acquisition of ECIT AS

Olympus BidCo AS has completed its voluntary offer to acquire all outstanding B- and C-class shares of ECIT AS, with plans for a compulsory acquisition of any remaining shares at NOK 10 per share. ECIT, a company specializing in accounting, payroll, and IT services, has grown significantly through over 135 acquisitions since 2013, boasting a proforma revenue of 3.8 billion NOK. This acquisition aligns with ECIT’s growth strategy and strengthens its position in the international market.
