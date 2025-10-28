Olympic Steel Inc. Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.15 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $2.73 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Olympic Steel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $490.65 million from $469.99 million last year.

Olympic Steel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

