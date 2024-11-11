News & Insights

Olympic Steel Acquires Metal Works; Terms Undisclosed

November 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS), a metals service center, Monday said it has acquired metal canopy manufacturer Metal Works in an all-cash deal.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to add to the company's results immediately.

"Metal Works' state-of-the-art processing equipment and manufacturing expertise will be an excellent addition to Olympic Steel's growing portfolio of products, processing capabilities, and respected brands," said Andrew S. Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Olympic Steel said the business will continue to operate as Metal Works led by President Ben Houston.

