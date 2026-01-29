Olin Slips To Loss In Q4; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter 2025 was $85.7 million or $0.75 per share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.09 per share in the fourth quarter 2024.

Sales for the fourth quarter 2025 declined to $1.665 billion, from $1.671 billion last year.

The company expects its first quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be lower than fourth quarter 2025 levels.

OLN closed at $22.34, down $0.40 or 1.76% at 4:00:02 PM EST. In after-hours trading at 7:58:51 PM EST, the stock dropped further to $20.24, reflecting a decline of $2.10 or 9.40%.

