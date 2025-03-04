Olema Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees and Chief Legal Officer

Olema Pharmaceuticals granted stock options to new employees and Chief Legal Officer, totaling 469,800 shares, under its 2022 Inducement Plan.

Quiver AI Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced the grant of stock options to two new employees totaling 19,800 shares of common stock, effective March 3, 2025. The Compensation Committee approved these options under the 2022 Inducement Plan, with a four-year vesting schedule and an exercise price of $4.21 per share. Additionally, Shawnte Mitchell was granted options to purchase 450,000 shares as part of her appointment as Chief Legal Officer, with an exercise price of $4.37 per share. The options also follow a four-year vesting timeline. Olema Oncology specializes in developing targeted therapies for breast cancer, and its lead candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and continues to focus on improving treatment outcomes for patients.

Potential Positives

The grant of stock options to new employees indicates Olema's commitment to attracting and retaining talent in a competitive industry.

The appointment of Shawnte Mitchell as Chief Legal Officer and the accompanying significant stock option grant suggests strategic leadership strength within the company.

The stock options granted reflect positive company performance, as the exercise prices are set at or near the last reported sale prices of the company's common stock.

Olema's ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead product candidate, palazestrant, showcases the company's focus on advancing novel therapies and addressing critical needs in breast cancer treatment.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of stock options to new employees suggests that the company may be in a hiring stage, which could indicate ongoing challenges in stabilizing its workforce or achieving its strategic goals.

The significant amount of stock options granted to the new Chief Legal Officer may raise concerns about the company's compensation practices and their alignment with shareholder interests.

The stock options' vesting schedule may indicate a reliance on long-term employee retention, which could signal instability or prior turnover issues within the company.

FAQ

What stock options did Olema Pharmaceuticals grant recently?

Olema granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 19,800 shares of common stock.

When were the stock options approved?

The stock options were approved by the Compensation Committee on March 3, 2025.

What is the exercise price for the newly granted stock options?

The exercise price for the new stock options is $4.21 per share, based on the last reported sale price.

Who is Shawnte Mitchell at Olema Pharmaceuticals?

Shawnte Mitchell is the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, appointed effective February 18, 2025.

What is Olema Oncology's focus in biopharmaceutical development?

Olema focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OLMA Insider Trading Activity

$OLMA insiders have traded $OLMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 1 purchase buying 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated $4,730,136 .

and 1 sale selling 700,761 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $1,727,370

SEAN BOHEN (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,502 shares for an estimated $986,365 .

. SHANE WILLIAM CHARLES KOVACS (CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,159 shares for an estimated $316,703 .

. NASEEM ZOJWALLA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,805 shares for an estimated $250,455 .

. DAVID C. MYLES (CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,066 shares for an estimated $234,916 .

. CYRUS HARMON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,393 shares for an estimated $147,955.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $OLMA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 19,800 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of March 3, 2025. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $4.21 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 3, 2025. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.





In addition, in connection with the appointment of Shawnte Mitchell as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary effective February 18, 2025, the Company granted Ms. Mitchell an employment inducement award consisting of stock options to purchase 450,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, with an effective grant date of February 28, 2025 and an exercise price of $4.37 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on February 28, 2025. The award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan. The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date for Ms. Mitchell and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to continuous employment as of such vesting dates.





Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).







About Olema Oncology







Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at



www.olema.com



.







Media and Investor Relations Contact







Courtney O’Konek





Vice President, Corporate Communications





Olema Oncology







media@olema.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.