OLED Q2 Earnings Beat on Strength in Consumer Electronics & Automotive

Universal Display Corporation OLED reported strong second-quarter 2025 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a marginal top-line growth year over year, backed by higher royalty and licensing revenues.



Growing OLED proliferation in multiple end markets, such as consumer electronics and automotive, is a major growth driver. A strong balance sheet and robust supply chain are positives. Management is undertaking several measures to improve operational and strategic infrastructure to bolster its leadership position in the industry.

Net Income of OLED

Net income in the second quarter was $67.3 million or $1.41 per share compared with $52.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Top-line expansion supported the net income growth. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents.

Universal Display Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Display Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Display Corporation Quote

Revenues of OLED

The company generated $171.8 million in revenues, up from $158.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher royalty and license fees boosted the top line. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $162 million.



Material sales contributed $88.6 million to revenues compared with $95.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line missed our estimate of $93.7 million. Revenues from green emitter sales declined to $64 million from $72 million in the year-ago quarter, whereas those from red emitter sales were $24 million compared to $23 million in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues from royalties and license fees were $75.7 million, up from $59.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat our estimate of $64.4 million.



Revenues from Contract research services were $7.4 million compared with $3.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s revenues beat our estimate of $3.6 million.

Other Details of OLED

Quarterly gross profit was $132.6 million compared to $120.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin was 77%, up from 76% a year ago. Operating income was $68.5 million and the margin was 40% compared with the year-ago quarter’s $56.4 million and 36%, respectively.

OLED’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first six months of fiscal 2025, Universal Display generated $82.5 million in cash from operating activities compared with $139.2 million in the year-ago period. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $95.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.3 million in retirement plan benefit liability.

OLED’s Guidance

For 2025, the company upgraded the lower end of its revenue guidance. It currently expects revenues in the range of $650-700 million, up from $640-700 million previously forecasted. The gross margin is predicted at 76-77%.



Despite some uncertainties in the near term, associated with geopolitical volatilities and imposition of tariffs, management remains optimistic about the company’s long-term growth potential. Growing OLED usage in IT applications encompassing tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive and various other consumer electronics applications, such as smartphones and TVs, will likely drive growth in the upcoming quarters.

OLED’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Universal Display currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a growth of 25% from the year-ago reported figure. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.81%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.82% in the last four reported quarters. Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, which is driven by the strong demand for scalable infrastructure.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, implying a growth of 17.24% from the year-ago reported figure. Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 33%.



Pinterest is witnessing greater engagement on the platform from its existing user base. The company’s focus on improving operational rigor and incorporating sophisticated AI models to enhance relevancy and personalization is likely to bring long-term benefits.



HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share. HubSpot delivered an earnings surprise of 10.65% in the trailing four quarters. It has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes HubSpot an attractive stock for investors.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.