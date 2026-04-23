Old Republic International Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $330.0 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $245.0 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $2.399 billion from $2.114 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $330.0 Mln. vs. $245.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.399 Bln vs. $2.114 Bln last year.

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