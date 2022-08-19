Markets
Old Republic Declares Quarterly Dividend, And Special Dividend; Board Authorizes Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022. The full year's cash dividend is projected to be 92 cents per share for 2022, compared to 88 cents paid in 2021.

The Board has also authorized a $450 million share repurchase program and a special, one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The special dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022.

