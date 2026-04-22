Old National Bancorp Reports Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $229.64 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $140.63 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Old National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $237.65 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.7% to $572.57 million from $387.64 million last year.

Old National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $229.64 Mln. vs. $140.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $572.57 Mln vs. $387.64 Mln last year.

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