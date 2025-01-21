Old National Bancorp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $149.84 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $128.45 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Old National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $155.99 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Old National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $149.84 Mln. vs. $128.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.44 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.