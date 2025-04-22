Old National Bancorp Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $140.62 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $116.25 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Old National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $145.45 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $387.64 million from $356.45 million last year.

Old National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

