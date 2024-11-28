News & Insights

Old Mutual’s Strategic Share Acquisition Boosts Market Position

November 28, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

Old Mutual Limited has made significant moves in the stock market with the purchase of over 2.99 million ordinary shares. These transactions, valued at over R39 million, were carried out as part of their Employee Share Ownership and Long-term Incentive Plans. This strategic acquisition reflects Old Mutual’s ongoing commitment to incentivizing their workforce while strengthening their market position.

