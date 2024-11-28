Old Mutual’s Strategic Share Acquisition Boosts Market Position

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Old Mutual Limited has made significant moves in the stock market with the purchase of over 2.99 million ordinary shares. These transactions, valued at over R39 million, were carried out as part of their Employee Share Ownership and Long-term Incentive Plans. This strategic acquisition reflects Old Mutual’s ongoing commitment to incentivizing their workforce while strengthening their market position.

For further insights into ODMUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.