Old Mutual Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

November 19, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

Old Mutual Ltd. has announced a share repurchase program, set to begin on November 21, 2024, exclusively on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The company plans to buy back approximately 81 million shares, valued at around R1 billion, believing the shares are undervalued and aiming to deliver long-term value to shareholders. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the company’s share capital.

