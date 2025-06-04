Old Dominion Unveils Weak LTL Unit Performance for May 2025

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ) has provided an update on the performance of its less-than-truckload (LTL) segment, which is its primary revenue generator, in May.

Old Dominion's revenue per day fell 5.8% year over year in May 2025, owing to an 8.4% decrease in LTL tons per day, which was partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The reduction in LTL tons per day was owing to a 6.8% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 1.9% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.

Quarter to date, Old Dominion’s LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 3.2% and 5.6%, respectively, year over year.

Marty Freeman, president and chief executive officer at Old Dominion, stated, “Our revenue results for May reflect continued softness in the domestic economy as well as the impact of lower fuel prices on our yields. We believe that our market share has remained relatively consistent throughout this extended period of economic softness, despite the year-over-year decrease in our LTL volumes. Customers have continued to value our industry-leading service, which supports our ongoing yield management initiatives. While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, we will continue to focus on executing on our long-term strategic plan. Our service metrics and value proposition remain best in class, which we believe puts us in a unique position to win profitable market share and increase shareholder value over the long term.”

ODFL’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

ODFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of ODFL have plunged 19.7% over the past six months compared with the 25.9% decline of the transportation-truck industry.

ODFL Stock Six-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ).

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 24.2% year to date.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current and next-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

