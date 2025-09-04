Old Dominion Unveils Weak LTL Unit Performance for August

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ) has provided an update on the performance of its less-than-truckload (LTL) segment, which is its primary revenue generator, for August.

Old Dominion's revenue per day fell 4.8% year over year in August 2025, owing to a 9.2% decrease in LTL tons per day, which was partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The reduction in LTL tons per day was owing to an 8.2% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 1.2% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.

Quarter to date, Old Dominion’s LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, year over year.

Marty Freeman, president and chief executive officer of Old Dominion, stated, “Old Dominion’s frevenue results for August reflect the ongoing softness in the domestic economy. While our volumes declined on a year-over-year basis, the improvement in our revenue per hundredweight demonstrates the value that our customers realize from our consistent commitment to superior service. Our value proposition remains best in class, and we have the capacity to handle incremental volumes when the demand environment improves. As a result, we remain confident that we are the best positioned carrier to win profitable market share over the long term while also improving shareholder value.”

ODFL’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

ODFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Shares of ODFL have plunged 18.4% over the past six months compared with the 11.3% decline of the transportation-truck industry.

ODFL Stock Six-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SKYW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

