Olaplex To Buy Purvala Bioscience

(RTTNews) - Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) announced the acquisition of Purvala Bioscience, a Boston-based biotech company. The company noted that this marks the first acquisition from OLAPLEX since the brand launched over ten years ago.

OLAPLEX CEO Amanda Baldwin said: "What we've accomplished to-date has already left such a meaningful impact on our industry, and we believe that with Purvala we have the potential to create the next generation of disruptive science-backed product innovation alongside our patent-protected bond-building technology, Bis-amino."

