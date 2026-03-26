Olaplex To Be Acquired By Henkel For $1.4 Billion, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX), a science-led prestige hair care brand, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a cash transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Olaplex stockholders will receive $2.06 per share, representing a premium of about 55% over the company's closing price on March 25, 2026, and 45% over its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Founded in 2014, Olaplex revolutionized hair care with its Complete Bond Technology, designed to protect, strengthen, and relink hair bonds during and after services. Today, the company offers a full suite of award-winning formulas sold globally through professional salons, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Henkel, a global manufacturer of consumer and industrial brands, said the acquisition will combine complementary strengths in the professional stylist community and expand Olaplex's international reach.

Upon completion of the transaction, Olaplex will continue to operate under its name and brand but will no longer be listed on Nasdaq. Advent International, which has backed Olaplex since 2019, will fully exit its investment at closing. The deal was approved by Olaplex's Board of Directors and Advent, the majority shareholder, meaning no further stockholder action is required.

The transaction is expected to accelerate Olaplex's product innovation, broaden its global footprint, and strengthen its science-led approach to hair health. Amanda Baldwin, CEO of Olaplex, said the acquisition marks "an exciting next chapter" for the brand, highlighting opportunities to expand reach and deliver results for stylists and consumers worldwide. John P. "JP" Bilbrey, Executive Chair of the Board, added that Olaplex's growth reflects the strength of its brand and team, and expressed confidence in Henkel's stewardship.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal counsel to Olaplex.

OLPX has traded between $0.99 and $1.83 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.33, up 2.31%. In the pre-market trading, the stock is up 48.12% at $1.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.