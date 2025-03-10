OKYO Pharma Files Application for Fast Track Designation for Urcosimod in Treatment of Neuropathic Corneal Pain

OKYO Pharma files for FDA Fast Track designation for urcosimod to treat neuropathic corneal pain, addressing unmet medical needs.

OKYO Pharma Limited has filed for Fast Track designation with the U.S. FDA for its drug urcosimod, aimed at treating neuropathic corneal pain, a painful eye condition currently lacking an FDA-approved treatment. The CEO, Gary S. Jacob, emphasized that this designation is a key step in addressing the needs of patients suffering from this debilitating condition. Urcosimod is a novel drug based on a lipid-conjugated chemerin peptide designed to reduce inflammation and pain, and it has shown positive results in clinical trials for dry eye disease and is now being tested for neuropathic corneal pain. Fast Track designation, if granted, would facilitate more frequent communication with the FDA and potentially expedite the drug's development and review process.

Potential Positives

OKYO Pharma has filed for FDA Fast Track designation for urcosimod, potentially expediting the drug's development for neuropathic corneal pain, a serious condition with no existing FDA-approved treatment.

The Fast Track designation will enable more frequent communication with the FDA, enhancing the development process and increasing the likelihood of timely approval for urcosimod.

Urcosimod has demonstrated statistical significance in key endpoints during clinical trials, indicating its potential effectiveness for treating both dry eye disease and neuropathic corneal pain.

This application marks a significant commitment by OKYO Pharma to address the urgent needs of patients suffering from debilitating ocular conditions, potentially redefining treatment paradigms.

Potential Negatives

Despite the fast track designation application, OKYO Pharma is still in the clinical-stage and has not yet received FDA approval for urcosimod, indicating ongoing uncertainty and risk associated with its product pipeline.

The statement highlights that there is currently no FDA-approved treatment for neuropathic corneal pain, possibly reflecting poorly on the company's competitive position in a challenging market.

Urcosimod's past development and trials may have faced challenges, as the press release emphasizes the urgency of addressing a condition with no effective treatment, suggesting a gap in treatment options that the company aims to fill.

FAQ

What is the purpose of OKYO Pharma's application for Fast Track designation?

OKYO Pharma seeks Fast Track designation for urcosimod to expedite its development for neuropathic corneal pain, a serious condition lacking FDA-approved therapies.

What is urcosimod and how is it related to dry eye disease?

Urcosimod is a novel drug candidate designed to treat dry eye disease and neuropathic corneal pain, demonstrating anti-inflammatory properties.

How does neuropathic corneal pain affect patients?

Neuropathic corneal pain causes severe eye discomfort and sensitivity, significantly impacting the quality of life for those affected.

What stages are involved in the development of urcosimod?

Urcosimod is currently in Phase 2 trials for dry eye disease and neuropathic corneal pain, with positive results expected to support future approvals.

What advantages does Fast Track designation provide?

Fast Track designation offers benefits like frequent FDA meetings, quicker communication, and a rolling review process to expedite drug approval.

Full Release



LONDON and NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:



OKYO



), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain, a severe ocular condition without an FDA approved therapy, and for inflammatory dry eye disease, a multi-billion-dollar market, is pleased to announce the filing of its application for Fast Track designation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for urcosimod (formerly known as OK-101) for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain, which is a debilitating condition affecting many tens of thousands worldwide, and is characterized by chronic, severe eye discomfort for which there is no FDA-approved, effective treatment.





“Fast track was first introduced by FDA to expedite development and review of drugs to treat serious conditions lacking any FDA-approved drug,” commented Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OKYO Pharma. “Notably, neuropathic corneal pain falls into this category, and our application for Fast Track designation marks a significant milestone in our commitment to addressing the urgent needs of patients suffering from this type of pain. It is our belief that urcosimod has the potential to redefine the treatment paradigm for individuals grappling with this challenging condition.”







About FDA Fast Track Designation







At this stage of development, a drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for some or all of the following:







More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug’s development plan, ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval, plus the use of a rolling FDA review to expedite its regulatory path.



More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug’s development plan, ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval, plus the use of a rolling FDA review to expedite its regulatory path.



Quicker turnaround on written communication from FDA regarding such things as the design of the proposed clinical trials and potential use of biomarkers.







For more information on fast track designation:



https://www.fda.gov/patients/fast-track-breakthrough-therapy-accelerated-approval-priority-review/fast-track









About NCP









Neuropathic corneal pain



is a condition that causes severe pain and sensitivity of the eyes, face, or head. The exact cause of neuropathic corneal pain is unknown but is thought to result from nerve damage to the



cornea



combined with



inflammation



. Neuropathic corneal pain, which can exhibit as a severe, chronic, debilitating condition in patients suffering from a host of ophthalmic conditions, is presently treated by various topical and systemic treatments in an off-label fashion. Notably, there is no FDA approved drug to treat this debilitating condition.







About Urcosimod (Formerly called OK-101)







Urcosimod is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response, as well as on neurons and glial cells in the dorsal root ganglion. Urcosimod was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. Urcosimod has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively, and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid anchor built into the drug molecule to potentially enhance the residence time of urcosimod within the ocular environment. Urcosimod showed clear statistical significance in multiple endpoints in a recently completed Phase 2, multi-center, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial to treat dry eye disease, and is presently being evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked Phase 2 trial to treat 48 neuropathic corneal pain patients.







About OKYO







OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease. In addition to the completed Phase 2 trial of urcosimod to treat dry eye disease patients, OKYO is also currently evaluating urcosimod to treat neuropathic corneal pain patients in a Phase 2 trial.





For further information, please visit



www.okyopharma.com



.









Enquiries:















OKYO Pharma Limited







Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer





917-497-7560



























Business Development &





Investor Relations







Paul Spencer





+44 (0)20 7495 2379











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.