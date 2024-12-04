Okta price target raised to $90 from $85 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $90 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. A slight uptick in cRPO growth punctuated a reasonable quarter overall, the firm says. However, other metrics remain challenged, giving way to an initial +7% growth outlook for FY26.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.