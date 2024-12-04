Okta price target raised to $90 from $85 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $90 from $85 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. A slight uptick in cRPO growth punctuated a reasonable quarter overall, the firm says. However, other metrics remain challenged, giving way to an initial +7% growth outlook for FY26.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OKTA:
- Okta price target raised to $90 from $75 at DA Davidson
- Okta price target raised to $123 from $116 at Bernstein
- Okta price target raised to $96 from $81 at Barclays
- Okta price target raised to $100 from $85 at Jefferies
- Okta Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.