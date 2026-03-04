Okta, Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $63 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Okta, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $761 million from $682 million last year.

Okta, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $761 Mln vs. $682 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.84 To $ 0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 749 M To $ 753 M

