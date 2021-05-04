Markets
OKTA

Okta Closes $6.5 Billion Auth0 Acquisition

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

IT identity protection specialist Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) officially became one asset larger Monday. The company announced that morning that its acquisition of privately held peer Auth0 had closed, sewing up a deal that was originally valued at $6.5 billion.

Okta first announced the acquisition in early March. While the purchase price is seen by some as a bit rich, Okta is paying for it entirely with Class A common stock.

U.S. currency shooting from a laptop screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Auth0's new owner said in its announcement that the company will operate as an independent unit within its corporate structure. It will continue to be helmed by its CEO, Eugenio Pace. Auth0's platform is to be integrated with that of Okta's; the latter company did not provide a time frame for this to occur.

"A single, unified identity platform has the power to transform an organization by providing seamless and secure access for both customers and employees," Okta quoted CEO Todd McKinnon as saying.

"By joining forces, we'll give our customers more choice and flexibility, driving tremendous value and enabling them to accelerate innovation," he added.

Okta previously wrote that owning Auth0 would "accelerate" its growth in the online identity space, which it said is worth $55 billion.

Assuming that Okta's goal of fusing the two platforms together seamlessly is achieved, it should be a formidable competitor in a segment that is niche but still significant.

That price tag is quite eye-popping though; perhaps that's why investors traded down Okta stock Monday. It closed 5.1% lower on the day, in contrast to the 0.3% bump enjoyed by the S&P 500 index.

Find out why Okta is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Okta is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKTA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular