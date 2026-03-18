Okta and CrowdStrike Could Be the Backbone of AI Security

A fundamental shift is underway in the enterprise. Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving from a helpful assistant, like a chatbot that responds to human prompts, into an autonomous worker. This new machine workforce consists of goal-seeking AI agents that execute complex tasks, access sensitive data, and interact with critical systems, all without direct human supervision.

As companies race to deploy this technology to drive efficiency and innovation, they are simultaneously creating a new, largely unprotected digital frontier. This development is forcing a pivot in security strategy, creating a non-discretionary spending category. For investors, this signals a significant opportunity, with identity leader Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) emerging as the foundational platforms set to secure this new era.

The Multi-Billion-Dollar Risk Driving the Budget Shift

The business case for securing this new machine workforce is not optional; it is a direct response to a new class of financial, operational, and reputational risk. The security models of the past, built to protect human employees using computers, are insufficient for a world where non-human agents operate at machine speed. This gap is creating an urgent need for C-suite executives and corporate boards to reallocate security budgets to address these emerging high-stakes threats.

The Unsecured Machine Identity: Each AI agent requires a unique identity and set of credentials to function. As enterprises deploy thousands of these agents, managing this new population of non-human employees creates a massive governance challenge. Without a centralized system to issue, monitor, and revoke access, the risk of a compromised agent credential becomes a critical vulnerability.

Each AI agent requires a unique identity and set of credentials to function. As enterprises deploy thousands of these agents, managing this new population of non-human employees creates a massive governance challenge. Without a centralized system to issue, monitor, and revoke access, the risk of a compromised agent credential becomes a critical vulnerability. High-Speed, High-Scale Threats: A human hacker is limited by time and an organization's defenses. A compromised AI agent, however, can move laterally across networks, identify vulnerabilities, and exfiltrate massive datasets at a speed and scale that is orders of magnitude greater. This amplifies the potential damage from a single security incident, demanding a new class of automated, real-time security.

A human hacker is limited by time and an organization's defenses. A compromised AI agent, however, can move laterally across networks, identify vulnerabilities, and exfiltrate massive datasets at a speed and scale that is orders of magnitude greater. This amplifies the potential damage from a single security incident, demanding a new class of automated, real-time security. The Governance and Compliance Gap: For regulated industries, the question of what your AI agent did or didn’t do is becoming a critical compliance hurdle. Companies need auditable proof that their agents are operating as intended and not being manipulated. This makes AI security a core component of corporate governance and risk management, driving spending from the top down.

A Two-Pronged Solution for a New Market

The complexity of securing an autonomous workforce requires a multi-layered, platform-based approach. Enterprises are looking for trusted, comprehensive solutions, not a patchwork of niche products. This is where Okta and CrowdStrike are building a powerful, complementary investment case, positioning themselves as the two essential pillars for securing the agentic enterprise.

Okta: Identity Governance for the Machine Workforce

Okta is addressing the foundational challenge of identity and governance. Its strategy is to extend its market-leading identity platform from humans to machines. Okta recently unveiled its blueprint for the secure agentic enterprise, a framework designed to provide a centralized system of record for every AI agent.

The Okta for AI Agents platform acts as a universal directory, allowing companies to register, authenticate, and manage the entire lifecycle of their digital workers. This gives IT and security teams a single control plane to see which agents are deployed, which systems they can access, and to instantly revoke credentials if an agent is compromised.

This strategic move is directly tied to Okta's growth trajectory. During its Q4 fiscal year 2026 earnings report, Okta revealed that its portfolio of new products, the category under which its AI solutions fall, already accounted for approximately 30% of new bookings. Furthermore, deals that included these new products saw an average contract value uplift of about 40%. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI agents, Okta's solutions are positioned to become a primary catalyst for its next phase of high-margin revenue growth.

CrowdStrike: Securing Real-Time Agent Behavior

While Okta establishes who an agent is, CrowdStrike focuses on what it is doing. CrowdStrike is leveraging its expertise in real-time threat detection to monitor the actions and behaviors of AI agents. CrowdStrike has termed this the Endpoint Detection and Response moment for AI, suggesting that just as EDR became essential for securing user devices, a similar layer of security is now required for AI agents.

The core of this strategy is the Falcon AI Detection and Response product. It provides runtime visibility into the interaction layer, monitoring prompts, responses, and agent actions to detect and block malicious activity such as prompt injection or unauthorized data access. This strategy is already fueling significant financial momentum. CrowdStrike reported a record $331 million in net new Annual Recurring Revenue in its most recent quarter. On the earnings call, CEO George Kurtz stated that the AI revolution is a generational growth opportunity and a tailwind for the business, reinforcing that its security platform is becoming indispensable infrastructure for the AI era.

Why Two Platforms Are Better Than One

The investment opportunity is not about picking one winner, but about recognizing the power of a complementary duopoly. Enterprises need both identity governance and behavioral security to protect their AI investments. Okta provides the secure front door, and CrowdStrike provides the real-time security guard. Together, they form the two halves of a comprehensive solution.

Analysts forecast the broader AI security market to grow at high double-digit rates for the foreseeable future. For both Okta and CrowdStrike, this represents a massive expansion of their Total Addressable Market, offering a clear rationale for future growth that may not be fully priced into their premium valuations.

As enterprises look to solve this complex new problem, they are likely to favor the trusted, integrated platforms from these established leaders over a collection of smaller, unproven startups. This approach reduces vendor complexity and lowers the total cost of ownership for IT departments, creating a durable competitive moat for both companies as they capture a significant share of this new, multi-billion-dollar budget reallocation.

Owning the Security for Tomorrow's Workforce

The rise of an autonomous digital workforce is an irreversible trend that will define enterprise productivity for the next decade. As companies build this future, they will require a new security foundation. The platforms from Okta and CrowdStrike are positioned to become as indispensable as the AI agents themselves, offering investors a clear, durable long-term growth trajectory tied to the future of work.

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