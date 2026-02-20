OKLO's Licensing Approach Aims to Accelerate Reactor Rollout

Regulatory execution is becoming one of the biggest deciding factors in bringing advanced nuclear technologies to market. In this industry, licensing timelines often determine whether projects move forward or face delays. For Oklo Inc. OKLO, steady progress with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is key to its plan to deploy fast fission reactors at scale. By engaging early and following a structured regulatory process, the company aims to reduce uncertainty and offer clearer visibility on deployment timelines — an important edge in a capital-intensive, tightly regulated space.



OKLO has chosen to follow a combined license pathway under Part 52, instead of the traditional two-step process used for older reactors. This single application covers both construction and operating approvals, aligning with OKLO’s strategy of designing, building, and operating its own plants. Filing a custom combined license application for an advanced fission reactor sets a regulatory benchmark that could be reused for future projects, potentially narrowing the scope of later reviews.



This strategy enables OKLO to reuse major regulatory documents, including safety and design reports, which may help shorten review cycles for the upcoming sites. Progress at the Aurora-INL location supports that effort, with readiness activities completed and the license application currently under review. The company’s passive safety design features may also simplify the regulatory process. Taken together, these steps suggest building regulatory momentum and improved clarity on timelines.

How Nuclear Peers Are Managing Licensing and Fuel Risk

NuScale Power SMR has long been active in the U.S. regulatory system. NuScale worked closely with the NRC to secure design certification and later obtain standard design approval for its small modular reactor. NuScale continues to coordinate with regulators as projects move toward construction and operating approvals, viewing regulatory engagement as essential for commercial success and credibility.



NANO Nuclear Energy NNE, meanwhile, is progressing through earlier regulatory stages for its advanced microreactor concepts. NANO Nuclear engages the NRC through pre-application discussions, technical reports and fuel qualification efforts, and has brought in former regulators to guide its licensing strategy. For NANO Nuclear, consistent and early coordination is seen as key to lowering risk and supporting future construction permit filings.

