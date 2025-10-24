Oklo vs. NANO Nuclear: Which Nuclear Innovator Has the Edge?

The race to commercialize small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) is heating up, and at its forefront are two U.S.-based innovators, Oklo Inc. ( OKLO ) and NANO Nuclear Energy ( NNE ). Both are emerging names in the clean-energy revolution, aiming to develop compact, next-generation nuclear systems designed for reliable, carbon-free baseload power. With governments and corporations looking to decarbonize and meet soaring energy demand from AI data centers, SMR developers like Oklo and NANO Nuclear have suddenly captured investor imagination.

Despite sharing the same ambitious vision, the two companies are at very different stages of maturity and strategy. OKLO, backed by Sam Altman of OpenAI, is pursuing a vertically integrated model that includes nuclear power generation and fuel recycling. NANO Nuclear, meanwhile, is positioning itself as a diversified nuclear solutions provider, targeting both microreactor manufacturing and fuel logistics.

With both stocks rallying sharply this year, the key question for investors is which one offers better long-term potential.

The Case for OKLO Stock

OKLO’s story is built around ambition and government alignment. The company’s Aurora microreactors, which run on recycled fuel, target high-demand sectors like data centers, industrial sites and military installations. These compact reactors promise clean, reliable power with minimal waste — an appealing proposition for the AI boom, which is driving exponential energy consumption. OKLO’s strategy goes beyond just building reactors; it aims to own and operate them, selling electricity directly through long-term power purchase agreements. This integrated model could generate recurring revenue once commercialization begins, expected around 2027–2028.

Another key strength is its growing network of partnerships. The company has collaborated with newcleo, Blykalla, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory to advance reactor fuel development and safety validation. The DOE’s support for OKLO’s pilot fuel recycling program represents an important step toward establishing domestic nuclear independence — a major policy priority. These alliances not only validate Oklo’s technology but also provide strategic credibility in an industry where government approval is critical.

However, OKLO remains a pre-revenue company, and the long wait until its first commercial operation poses challenges. Regulatory timelines under the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) are notoriously slow; its initial application was rejected in 2022 and is only expected to be resubmitted in late 2025. Delays in licensing or construction could push revenues further out, testing investor patience. Moreover, OKLO remains deeply in the red. The company reported no revenues in second-quarter 2025 and an operating loss of $28 million, with a monthly cash burn of roughly $10 million. Even after raising $460 million through a midyear equity sale — an offering that diluted shareholders — its cash position of $683 million provides only a temporary cushion.

The Case for NNE Stock

NANO Nuclear Energy offers a different — and arguably more diversified — approach to the microreactor market. Instead of focusing solely on plant ownership, NNE is building a vertically integrated ecosystem that covers microreactor design, fuel logistics and deployment services. Its KRONOS and LOKI microreactor programs target modular, transportable units capable of powering remote communities, data centers and defense sites.

A significant advantage for NANO Nuclear is its strong financial position. The company maintains one of the healthiest balance sheets among early-stage nuclear developers, backed by partnerships with the Idaho National Laboratory and the University of Illinois. This diversified collaboration network supports not only design progress but also domestic fuel supply chain initiatives. Unlike OKLO, which remains heavily dependent on government licensing, NNE has a broader mix of commercial and research-driven collaborations that help de-risk its technology roadmap.

Still, NNE faces the same structural hurdles as OKLO — no revenues yet, ongoing R&D costs and a long commercialization runway. Its stock price has benefited from investor enthusiasm for nuclear innovation, but execution risks remain high. Like OKLO, NANO Nuclear’s future depends on successful regulatory approvals, prototype validation and long-term funding stability.

Price Performance

OKLO’s nearly 600% surge has vastly outpaced NANO Nuclear’s 131% gain, driven by higher retail and institutional speculation. NNE’s more measured performance suggests a steadier investor base and potentially lower downside risk if sentiment cools.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Comparison

At over 26X book value, OKLO trades at an aggressive premium compared to NNE’s 7.82X. For two pre-revenue companies operating in the same high-risk sector, NNE’s relative valuation looks more defensible. OKLO’s rich multiple leaves little room for error if its timelines slip or financing costs rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Outlook

OKLO’s 2025 EPS is expected to grow 32.4% before falling 10.9% in 2026.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, NANO Nuclear’s projections are steeper on the downside, with an anticipated decline exceeding 200% this year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both companies face model uncertainty given the lack of current revenues, but OKLO’s DOE partnerships may give it a marginal edge in achieving earlier commercialization milestones.

Conclusion

Both OKLO and NANO Nuclear represent bold bets on the future of advanced nuclear power. Each carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), highlighting the balance between long-term promise and near-term risk. OKLO’s strong governmental partnerships, strategic alliances and integrated power model make it slightly better positioned to capture early opportunities once licensing clears. NANO Nuclear, on the other hand, offers diversification and a stronger balance sheet, making it a steadier though slower play. Ultimately, both remain speculative investments in an emerging field where patient investors could be rewarded — but only if execution matches ambition.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.