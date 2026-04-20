OKLO Surges 33% in a Week on Space Power Catalyst: Buy Now?

The nuclear energy space has caught fire again, and Oklo Inc. OKLO is right at the center of this rally. Over the past week, OKLO stock has surged more than 30%, driven largely by a major policy push from the White House to accelerate space-based nuclear power development. The initiative, which outlines plans to deploy nuclear reactors in orbit and on the Moon, has reignited investor enthusiasm across the sector.

Oklo's peers like NuScale Power SMR and NANO Nuclear Energy NNE also posted strong gains, highlighting broad-based momentum. But after such a sharp move, investors are asking an important question: Does OKLO still offer meaningful upside, or is it better to wait for more clarity before taking a position?

Policy Tailwinds Driving a Sector-Wide Rally

The recent surge in OKLO, NuScale Power, and NANO Nuclear Energy is not just a short-term reaction — it reflects a structural shift in how nuclear energy is being viewed. The White House’s National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power has positioned nuclear technology as a critical component for future space exploration, including lunar bases and interplanetary missions. This policy framework provides long-term validation for nuclear innovation.



For companies like OKLO, NuScale Power, and NANO Nuclear Energy, this is a major catalyst. The initiative emphasizes partnerships with private companies, competitive design processes, and commercialization pathways. Even though specific contracts are not yet awarded, the policy signals strong federal backing, which reduces long-term uncertainty. Similar to OKLO, SMR and NNE are now seen as potential beneficiaries of this emerging opportunity, further reinforcing the bullish sentiment across all three stocks.

OKLO’s Strong Price Performance Reflects Rising Investor Interest

OKLO’s recent rally has been remarkable. The stock is up more than 30% in just a week, with NuScale Power rising 37.4% and NANO Nuclear gaining around 25% during the same period. This sharp move follows an already impressive long-term performance, with OKLO climbing more than 200% over the past year.

1-Week Price Performance

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Such strong price action indicates that investors are increasingly betting on the future of nuclear energy, particularly in areas tied to AI data centers and space exploration. NuScale Power and NANO Nuclear have also benefited from this trend, as all three companies operate in the small modular reactor space, which is gaining traction as a scalable and efficient energy solution.



While SMR and NNE are also seeing strong momentum, OKLO stands out as a leader in terms of long-term gains. This leadership position is partly driven by its strong narrative around advanced reactor technology and high-profile backing, including support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Earnings Outlook Remains a Key Concern

Despite the strong momentum, OKLO’s earnings outlook highlights some challenges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings suggests an 8.3% decline, followed by a steeper 30% drop in 2027. This reflects the company’s pre-revenue status and the heavy investment phase it is currently in. While the long-term demand outlook remains strong, near-term earnings visibility is still limited across the sector.

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OKLO’s business model depends heavily on the future deployment of its Aurora reactors, with its first commercial project targeted for late 2027. Until then, the company is expected to continue incurring losses as it builds infrastructure and secures regulatory approvals.

OKLO’s Valuation Suggests Premium Pricing

From a valuation standpoint, OKLO appears expensive compared to its peers. The stock is currently trading at a significant premium based on its price-to-book ratio when compared with NuScale Power and NANO Nuclear Energy. This premium reflects strong investor confidence but also raises concerns about whether expectations are too high.

Valuation Comparison

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While SMR and NNE offer exposure to the same thematic growth drivers, they are relatively more modestly valued. This makes OKLO’s current pricing more sensitive to execution risks, such as project delays or regulatory setbacks.



That said, OKLO does have a compelling long-term story. The company has built a substantial 14 GW customer pipeline, including a major 12 GW agreement with data center operator Switch and additional deals with other operators. This positions OKLO well to benefit from rising electricity demand driven by AI and digital infrastructure.

Long-Term Opportunity vs. Near-Term Risks

The broader investment case for OKLO is supported by powerful long-term trends. These include the rapid growth of AI data centers, increasing global demand for clean energy, and strong bipartisan support for nuclear power. The addition of space-based nuclear initiatives further strengthens the outlook.



However, the path to commercialization remains complex. The company faces significant execution risks, including regulatory approvals, capital requirements, and long development timelines. For OKLO, its premium valuation means that any delays or disappointments could have a larger impact on the stock.

How to Play OKLO Stock Now

OKLO’s recent surge reflects strong momentum driven by policy support and growing interest in nuclear energy. While the long-term outlook remains promising, challenges related to earnings visibility, valuation, and execution risks cannot be ignored. Investors should balance the company’s strong growth potential against its current premium pricing and early-stage nature. At present, OKLO stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that while the story remains compelling, it may be prudent to wait for a better entry point or further clarity on execution.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.