Oklo Selected To Provide Clean Power To Eielson Air Force Base Via Aurora Microreactor

(RTTNews) - Oklo Inc. (OKLO) has received a Notice of Intent to Award from DLA Energy to supply clean, reliable power to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska using its Aurora microreactor.

The announcement designates Oklo as the apparent successful offeror following a comprehensive review process.

The project serves as the DAF's microreactor pilot program aimed at boosting energy resilience and independence for mission-critical national security infrastructure.

Under the anticipated long-term power purchase agreement, Oklo will design, construct, own, and operate the microreactor facility, supplying both electricity and heat to Eielson AFB.

The Aurora powerhouse uses fast fission reactor technology capable of operating off-grid, making it ideal for remote military installations.

"This Notice of Intent to Award reflects continued confidence in Oklo's ability to deliver clean and secure energy solutions for mission-critical infrastructure," said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo.

Oklo's Aurora design supports national defense energy goals while showcasing U.S.-developed advanced nuclear technology.

The reactor is designed for continuous, resilient operation—capable of enhancing grid independence and energy security at strategic sites.

This project adds to Oklo's growing track record in advanced fission energy.

The company was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, and is actively advancing nuclear fuel recycling technologies in partnership with U.S. National Laboratories.

Currently, OKLO is trading at $66.82, up by 27.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

