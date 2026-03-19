Oklo: The Bottom Is In, and the Upside Potential Is Nuclear

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) faces headwinds, including a lack of revenue and profits, but that doesn’t matter to this market. The company’s fiscal year 2025 (FY2025) progress report and updates show it is on track to meet long-term goals and market expectations. The market response, including analyst updates following the release, says it all; the lack of revenue doesn’t matter in light of the long-term opportunity.

Analysts Focus on Oklo’s Long-Term Opportunity

MarketBeat tracked a half-dozen or so revisions within the first 12 hours of the release. They included a single price target reduction, offset by a larger number of affirmed ratings and targets, with no downgrades.

The takeaway is that the activity aligns with the trend, which includes increasing coverage, a steady Moderate Buy rating, a 58% Buy-side bias, and an uptrend in the price targets. The price targets are a critical factor, as they forecast more than 50% upside at consensus relative to mid-March lows.

Analysts showed concern about the 2025 results. However, they are more focused on the long-term opportunity and progress in Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing.

The company received its first license, awarded to its subsidiary Atomic Alchemy, which produces isotopes. The license enables the receiving, possession, storage, processing, repackaging, and distribution of up to two curies of radium-226, about two grams.

Two grams isn’t very much, and Radium-226 isn't so valuable on its own. It is an isotope once commonly used in medicines, but now a nuisance to handle and remediate. However, this rare isotope is in increasing demand, as it is the source stock for Actinium. Actinium is regarded as one of the most expensive elements, used in specialized cancer treatments costing approximately $20,000 per dose.

The takeaway for investors is that Oklo’s diversification strategy has been affirmed and that a revenue stream has been opened. It may take a few quarters for revenue to begin to flow, but it will, and well before the commercialization of its core nuclear reactor technologies.

Institutional and Short-Selling Data Reveal the Bottom is In for Oklo Stock

Institutional and short-selling data align with a bottom for Oklo stock. While short interest remains high, near 15% as of early March, it is down from its peak, which aligns with Oklo’s October 2025 highs, and is likely to continue falling in upcoming reports. Institutional activity, meanwhile, has done the opposite, ramping in the wake of Oklo’s Q2 2025 plunge and hitting record high levels in early 2026.

As it is, this group owns about 85% of the stock, provides solid support, and is accumulating at a pace of $3 bought for each $1 sold. Assuming these trends continue, the number of available shares will fall dramatically over the coming months, enabling price action to rise. If there is a catalyzing news event, a short squeeze is possible.

Dilutive Headwinds Cease in 2026

Shareholder dilution was an issue in 2025 but not so in 2026. As it stands, the company’s share count is up about 50% year over year, and the balance sheet is well capitalized. The FY2026 plans suggest there is sufficient capital for two years at the project burn rate, enabling at least a window of opportunity for secondary revenue streams, such as the isotope business, to mature. The offset is that profitability isn’t expected until 2030, suggesting more capital will be needed down the road.

The technical setup is promising. OKLO’s market is down significantly from its high and overextended at March levels. Not only has the MACD diverged and turned bullish, but the stochastic has followed suit, signalling a strong buy at current levels. The question is whether the market follows through on the signals, and it may take some time to gain traction. As robust as the outlook is, the lack of revenue and profits is a heavy burden for any market to lift.

The biggest risk is execution and delay. The market is pricing in a robust growth outlook, valuing the stock at over 100X its initial-year earnings, and may not tolerate delays lightly. In this scenario, Oklo is at risk of volatility regardless of whether the rebound begins sooner or later.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.