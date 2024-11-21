Oklo acquisition target signs MOU with Zeno Power

Oklo (OKLO) announced that Atomic Alchemy, which Oklo has proposed to acquire through an all-stock transaction, has signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with Zeno Power, a developer of commercial Radioisotope Power Systems, or RPSs. Zeno Power’s power systems convert heat from radioisotopes into a reliable and consistent supply of clean energy for commercial and government customers in critical environments across space and terrestrial markets. This MOU marks a step in Atomic Alchemy’s strategy to provide to the growing radioisotope market and expand its impact on critical missions, including space exploration and national defense. The MOU also represents an important milestone in furthering Atomic Alchemy’s efforts to supply radioisotopes for non-medical applications and its goal to expand its presence in key markets such as defense and energy. Atomic Alchemy and Zeno Power expect to explore opportunities that build upon Atomic Alchemy’s expertise in radioisotope production and recovery. Through this collaboration, Atomic Alchemy expects to supply Zeno Power with strontium-90, americium-241, and other radioisotopes needed to power RPSs like Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators, or “nuclear batteries.” These systems are designed for remote and off-grid environments, such as space and undersea applications. These radioisotopes can be produced as coproducts from Oklo’s recycling processes.

