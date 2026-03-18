Oklo Accelerates Nuclear Ambitions With Key Regulatory Approvals

Oklo Inc. OKLO is advancing its nuclear and isotope ambitions with three major regulatory milestones: securing an NRC license for isotope handling, gaining DOE approval for its Aurora powerhouse design in Idaho and receiving clearance for a new isotope test reactor in Texas — collectively accelerating its path toward commercial deployment and strengthening domestic supply chains.

Oklo Secures NRC License to Launch Isotope Commercialization

Oklo marked one of the major milestones by receiving its first materials license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for its subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy. This approval allows the company to handle, process and distribute isotopes from its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory. The license enables the recovery and refinement of materials such as Ra-226, alongside the use of Co-60 and Am-241 for calibration purposes.

This development is particularly significant given the growing demand for critical isotopes in medicine, research and industrial applications. By converting disused radioactive materials into valuable feedstock, Atomic Alchemy is positioning itself as a key player in strengthening domestic isotope supply chains. The initiative also lays the foundation for Oklo’s future multi-reactor isotope production facilities, signaling a shift from concept to early-stage commercialization.

DOE Greenlights Aurora Powerhouse Design at Idaho National Lab

In another major step forward, Oklo secured approval from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for its Aurora powerhouse project at Idaho National Laboratory. This approval follows the signing of an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) under DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program, which is designed to accelerate advanced nuclear deployment.

The NSDA approval enables Oklo to proceed with the next phase of development, including the review of its Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis. The Aurora project represents the company’s first fast-fission reactor and is central to its vision of delivering clean, reliable and scalable nuclear energy. With DOE oversight and a structured authorization pathway, OKLO is moving closer to demonstrating real-world reactor operations while preparing for eventual commercial licensing.

DOE Approves Design Agreement for Texas Isotope Test Reactor

Oklo’s progress extends beyond Idaho, with DOE approval of the NSDA for Atomic Alchemy’s Groves Isotopes Test Reactor in Texas. This facility, part of the Proto-Town Innovation Hub near Lockhart, is aimed at advancing isotope production capabilities through a pilot-scale reactor.

The approval allows the project to transition into the execution phase, including submission of safety analyses and further regulatory review. Targeting initial criticality by mid-2026, the reactor will serve as a testing ground for refining operational processes and validating technologies. The insights gained are expected to support the development of future commercial-scale isotope production plants, reducing reliance on aging infrastructure and foreign supply sources.

Building a Scalable Nuclear and Isotope Ecosystem

Collectively, these three developments highlight Oklo’s rapid progress in both advanced nuclear energy and isotope production. From securing regulatory licenses to advancing reactor design approvals, the company is building an integrated ecosystem that spans fuel fabrication, power generation and isotope supply.

By leveraging DOE’s accelerated frameworks and focusing on domestic production capabilities, Oklo is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation nuclear innovation. Its dual focus on clean energy and critical isotope supply chains not only addresses current market gaps but also aligns with long-term national priorities in healthcare, energy security and advanced manufacturing.

OKLO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Oklo is an advanced nuclear energy company focused on developing, owning and operating small nuclear power plants under its Aurora product line. Currently, OKLO has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the nuclear energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE and Entergy Corporation ETR. Both NANO Nuclear Energy and Entergy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NANO Nuclear Energy is an emerging, technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused and diversified company across business lines: cutting-edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNE’s current quarter earnings indicates 43.9% year-over-year growth.

LA-based Entergy is primarily engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. The company has 25,000 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity, including more than 5,000 MW of nuclear fuel capacity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2026 earnings indicates 12.5% year-over-year growth.

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