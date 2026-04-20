OIS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of Oil States International, Inc. (Symbol: OIS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $9.9501 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Oil States International, Inc., the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 47.4, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 48.2, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 42.7, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 30.7. A bullish investor could look at OIS's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), OIS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.3344 per share, with $14.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.95. Oil States International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day.

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